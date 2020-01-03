Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks piled on more than one percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday morning, building on the previous day's rally and following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.14 percent, or 325.11 points, to 28,868.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12 percent, or 3.82 points, to 3,089.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.21 percent, or 3.61 points, to 1,759.77.