Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks built on the previous day's gains at the open Friday, with investors turning their attention from the China-US trade deal to the release of corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

36 percent, or 105.12 points, to 28,988.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 7.38 points, to 3,081.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.23 percent, or 4.09 points, to 1,815.66.