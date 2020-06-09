UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Extend Rally At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks extend rally at open

Hong Kong, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains Tuesday, extending a rally into a seventh day, with investors buoyed by a surge on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 wipe out all its losses for the year.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 percent, or 129.24 points, to 24,906.01.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.06 percent, or 1.76 points, to 2,939.54 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.17 percent, or 3.12 points, to 1,860.01.

