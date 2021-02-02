Hong Kong Stocks Extend Rally In Morning
Hong Kong, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks continued their recovery from last week's rout with another strong rally Tuesday morning, as traders were cheered by talks between US lawmakers and Joe Biden on a new stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.82 percent, or 526.49 points, to 29,419.35, having climbed more than two percent on Monday.