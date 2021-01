Hong Kong, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with losses Wednesday as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains while traders are also keeping tabs on the key senate runoff elections in the US state of Georgia.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.87 percent, or 239.31 points, to 27,410.55.