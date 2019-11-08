UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Fall To Snap Six-day Winning Streak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Hong Kong, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended a healthy week with steep losses on Friday as investors took their cash off the table after six days of gains, while they were also nervous about planned protests in the city over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent, or 196.09 points, to 27,651.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.49 percent, or 14.53 points, to 2,964.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.19 percent, or 3.09 points, to 1,648.68.

