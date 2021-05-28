Hong Kong stocks finish flat

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the day marginally higher Friday, giving up earlier gains but with traders remaining upbeat about the global recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 11.21 points to 29,124.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.22 percent, or 8.07 points, to 3,600.78, though the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.24 percent, or 5.79 points, to 2,393.49.