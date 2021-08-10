Hong Kong stocks finish higher

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday with healthy gains, tracking advances across most of Asia and boosted by bargain-buying of tech firms after a recent sell-off fuelled by China's crackdown on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.23 percent, or 322.22 points, to 26,605.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.01 percent, or 35.30 points, to 3,529.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.85 percent, or 20.96 points, to 2,483.79.

