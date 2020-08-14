Hong Kong stocks finish lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the week on a negative note Friday following a broadly positive week, with investors fretting over a stalemate in talks in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

19 percent, or 47.66 points, to 25,183.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was rose 1.19 percent, or 39.37 points, to 3,360.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.25 percent, or 27.70 points, to 2,244.17.