Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with losses on Thursday as hopes for the China-US trade talks were dealt a blow after Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting the city's rights sparked warnings of retaliation from Beijing.

The Hang Seng index dipped 0.05 percent, or 14.53 points, to 26,939.47.