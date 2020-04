(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break Wednesday on a positive note, extending a rally into its third day, with confidence buoyed by an easing of lockdown restrictions in some of the worst-hit parts of the world.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.27 percent, or 65.21 points, to 24,641.17.