Hong Kong stocks finish on a strong note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, in line with a rally across Asia, Wall Street and Europe, as investors keenly await the corporate earnings season, with hopes for healthy returns as firms benefit from the global virus recovery.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.63 percent, or 448.17 points, to 27,963.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.53 percent, or 18.69 points, to 3,566.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.27 percent, or 6.83 points, to 2,491.97.