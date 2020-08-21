Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a strong note Friday, in line with an advance across Asian bourses on hopes for a virus vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.30 percent, or 322.45 points, to 25,113.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 percent, or 16.78 points, to 3,380.68 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.09 percent, or 24.23 points, to 2,249.95.