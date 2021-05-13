Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday along with other global markets after a forecast-beating US inflation reading ramped up fears that the Federal Reserve will be forced to hike interest rates sooner than expected.

The Hang Seng Index dived 1.81 percent, or 512.37 points, to 27,718.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.96 percent, or 33.22 points, to 3,429.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.81 percent, or 18.51 points, to 2,253.30.