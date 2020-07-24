UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish Sharply Lower

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks sank Friday on rumbling China-US tensions and following a jump in US jobless claims that fanned worries about the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.

21 percent, or 557.67 points, to 24,705.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 3.86 percent, or 128.34 points, to 3,196.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tanked 5.00 percent, or 112.57 points to 2,138.36.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

