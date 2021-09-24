Hong Kong stocks finish week with another loss

Hong Kong, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with losses as a lack of information from struggling property giant Evergrande about its bond payments spurred uncertainty among investors.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.

30 percent, or 318.82 points, to 24,192.16.

But the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.80 percent, or 29.15 points, to 3,613.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.70 percent, or 17.13 points, to 2,434.23.