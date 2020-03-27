UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose Friday, closing a healthy week on a positive note as investors welcomed a blockbuster US stimulus plan and pledges by the Federal Reserve to ease liquidity concerns.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 percent, or 131.94 points, to close at 23,484.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.26 percent, or 7.29 points, to 2,772.20 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.46 percent, or 7.80 points, to 1,693.35.

