UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Healthy Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with healthy gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a positive note following a record lead from Wall Street as traders welcomed the passage of a huge stimulus package for the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

96 percent, or 253.86 points, to 26,568.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.54 percent, or 18.25 points, to 3,379.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.64 percent, or 14.63 points, to 2,258.37.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Ellyse Perry notches top slot in ICC Awards of the ..

2 minutes ago

Tim Southee becomes 3rd  New Zealand bowler to ge ..

34 minutes ago

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

1 hour ago

AUS research team receives US patent for novel bre ..

2 hours ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.