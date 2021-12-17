UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses

Fri 17th December 2021

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Friday following a retreat on Wall Street and fresh China-US tensions after Washington imposed fresh sanctions and trade measures on Beijing over its treatment of the Uyghur minority.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.20 percent, or 282.87 points, to 23,192.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.16 percent, or 42.65 points, to 3,632.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.41 percent, or 36.16 points, to 2,523.15.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

