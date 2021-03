(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday morning flat after four days of losses, with investors spooked by the city's decision to suspend the rollout of its Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over fears about flawed packaging.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 10.12 points to 27,928.26.