Hong Kong stocks flat at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Thursday, weighed by continued fears about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 6.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 23,079.76.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 4.12 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,601.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 3.39 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,497.80.