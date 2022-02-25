Hong Kong stocks flat at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher on Friday morning following the previous day's Ukraine-induced sell-off, with support coming from news that the latest sanctions on Russia were softer than feared.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.54 points to 22,908.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.45 percent, or 15.38 points, to 3,445.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.85 percent, or 19.47 points, to 2,301.92.