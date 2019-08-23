UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Flat At Open

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks flat at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher on Friday following big losses the day before and hours before a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 9.

16 points to 26,057.88 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.06 percent, or 1.71 points, to 2,885.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.05 percent, or 0.78 points, to 1,579.69.

