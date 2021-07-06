UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Flat At Start Of Trade

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares were barely moved at the start of trade on Tuesday morning, with focus this week on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, looking for clues about its monetary policy plans.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 6.87 points to 28,136.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also marginally lower, dipping 1.19 points to 3,533.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 4.09 points, to 2,418.49.

