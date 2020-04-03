UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Head Into Weekend With A Loss

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks head into weekend with a loss

Hong Kong, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Friday with losses, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, after data showed a massive 6.7 million Americans last week applied for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus shatters the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.19 percent, or 43.95 points, to 23,236.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.60 percent, or 16.65 points, to 2,763.99, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.47 percent, or 7.98 points, to 1,689.57.

