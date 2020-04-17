Hong Kong stocks higher ahead of China GDP data

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks jolted upwards at the open Friday with investors keenly awaiting China's GDP figures due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index began the trading day up 1.88 percent, or 451.38 points, at 24,457.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.55 percent, or 15.62 points, to 2,835.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.73 percent, or 12.79 points, to 1,757.19.