Hong Kong, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a positive note Thursday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes that the coronavirus crisis could be reaching a peak.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.70 percent, or 167.08 points, to 24,137.45 by the break.