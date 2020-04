(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday's morning session with small gains, in line with a tentative advance across Asia following a positive lead from Wall Street and a rally in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 54.67 points, to 23,948.03.