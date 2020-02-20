Hong Kong stocks higher at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher Thursday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where hopes that the new coronavirus would have only a short-term impact on the global economy buoyed markets.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

4 percent, or 111.47 points, to 27,767.28 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent, or 6.48 points, at 2,981.88.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.27 percent, or 4.93 points, to 1,851.34.