Hong Kong stocks inch up in early trade

Hong Kong, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares edged up in early trade on Wednesday, ending a week-long losing streak although investors remained tense over the escalating US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 percent, or 41.

60 points, to 26,017.84 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.41 percent, or 11.46 points, to open at 2,789.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.61 percent, or 9.15 points, to open at 1,499.45.