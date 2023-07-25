Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% on China stimulus hope

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent in early trade Tuesday after Chinese officials pledged further measures to boost the country's economy, including the struggling property sector.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 3.19 percent, or 595.15 points, to 19,263.30.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.50 percent, or 47.39 points, to 3,211.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.43 percent, or 28.59 points, to 2,032.89.

China's top leaders said the economy was facing "new difficulties and challenges" in a meeting of the 24-person Politburo on Monday.

The meeting agreed that officials must "implement precise and effective macroeconomic regulation, strengthen countercyclical regulation and policy reserves", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting, headed by President Xi Jinping, also called for efforts to expand domestic consumption and "adjust and optimise real estate policies in a timely manner".

The news comes after a run of dismal economic data in recent months led to ramped-up calls for officials to unveil support measures.