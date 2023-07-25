Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Jump More Than 3% On China Stimulus Hope

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% on China stimulus hope

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent in early trade Tuesday after Chinese officials pledged further measures to boost the country's economy, including the struggling property sector.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 3.19 percent, or 595.15 points, to 19,263.30.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.50 percent, or 47.39 points, to 3,211.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.43 percent, or 28.59 points, to 2,032.89.

China's top leaders said the economy was facing "new difficulties and challenges" in a meeting of the 24-person Politburo on Monday.

The meeting agreed that officials must "implement precise and effective macroeconomic regulation, strengthen countercyclical regulation and policy reserves", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting, headed by President Xi Jinping, also called for efforts to expand domestic consumption and "adjust and optimise real estate policies in a timely manner".

The news comes after a run of dismal economic data in recent months led to ramped-up calls for officials to unveil support measures.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

7 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

7 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

8 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

9 hours ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

9 hours ago
Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

9 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

9 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

9 hours ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

9 hours ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous