Hong Kong stocks jump more than 5%

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than five percent Tuesday ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 5.12 percent, or 752.41 points, reaching 15,439.43 in the afternoon session.

The rally is in line with a surge across Asia as investors await the Fed's announcement on Wednesday, with hopes it will hint at a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes.