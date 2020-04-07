UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Kick Off On Positive Note

Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks kick off on positive note

Hong Kong, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Stocks rose in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning to extend the previous day's gains following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by early signs that new coronavirus infections could be levelling out.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 1.45 percent, or 343.93 points, at 24,093.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.54 percent, or 42.65 points, to 2,806.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.83 percent, or 30.87 points, to 1,720.44.

