Hong Kong stocks kick off with gains

Hong Kong, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began on the front foot Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, following another healthy lead from Wall Street and Europe.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

46 percent, or 108.56 points, to 23,584.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.45 percent, or 14.32 points, to 3,231.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.57 percent, or 12.16 points, to 2,139.04.