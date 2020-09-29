UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Kick Off With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began on the front foot Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, following another healthy lead from Wall Street and Europe.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

46 percent, or 108.56 points, to 23,584.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.45 percent, or 14.32 points, to 3,231.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.57 percent, or 12.16 points, to 2,139.04.

