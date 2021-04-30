UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Kick Off With Losses

Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks slipped in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning as investors struggled to maintain the previous day's rally despite a record performance on Wall Street and data showing the US economy powered along in the first quarter.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.55 percent, or 159.83 points, to 29,143.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.60 points, to 3,468.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.20 percent, or 4.62 points, to 2301.03.

