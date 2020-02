(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session lower on Thursday as investors assessed China's latest move to cushion the impact of the deadly new coronavirus on the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.8 percent, or 224.21 points, to 27,431.60 by the break.