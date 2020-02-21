Hong Kong stocks lower at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower Friday as investors took their cues from Wall Street where concerns over the rising death toll from the new coronavirus outside China spooked markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

6 percent, or 158.70 points, to 27,450.46 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 percent, or 7.91 points, at 3,022.25.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.1 percent, or 1.40 points, to 1,884.74.