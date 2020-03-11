Hong Kong stocks marginally higher at lunch

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the morning with slight gains Wednesday, stabilising after their recent wild swings, as traders await US plans to combat the coronavirus sweeping the globe.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 9.

89 points to 25,402.40 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.32 percent, or 9.74 points, to 3,006.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.19 percent, or 3.50 points, to 1,890.84.