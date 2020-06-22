UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Down

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks open down

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares slipped at the open of business Monday as concerns over a second wave of infections around the world continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

47 percent, or 115.36 points, to 24,528.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.73 points to 2,966.90 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 3.43 points, to 1,934.54.

