Hong Kong Stocks Open Flat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open flat

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares opened barely moved Tuesday morning as investors take a rest in holiday-shortened trade ahead of the Christmas break.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 4.90 points to 27,901.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 3.08 points, to 2,965.83 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.17 percent, or 2.88 points, to 1,670.59.

