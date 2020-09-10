Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Thursday, recovering some of their recent losses, following a sharp bounce on Wall Street.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.47 percent, or 116.01 points, to 24,584.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.85 percent, or 27.60 points, to 3,282.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.81 percent, or 17.54 points, to 2,193.31.