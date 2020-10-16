Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Friday with slight gains following the previous day's sharp sell-off, though traders remain cautious following a worse-than-forecast US jobs reading.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

15 percent, or 35.87 points, to 24,194.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 percent, or 12.87 points, to 3,345.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.09 percent, or 2.15 points, to 2,276.54.