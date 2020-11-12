UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday, resuming a rally fuelled by hopes for a virus vaccine and following Joe Biden's election win.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.70 percent, or 182.

36 points, to 26,409.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.25 points, to 3,344.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.39 percent, or 8.89 points, to 2,272.84.

