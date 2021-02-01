UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout across world markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 percent, or 174.14 points, to 28,457.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 5.90 points, to 3,477.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.67 points to 2,334.37.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

