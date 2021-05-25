UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street where recovery optimism returned after weeks of volatility.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

17 percent, or 49.24 points, to 28,461.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 percent, or 5.26 points, to 3,502.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.14 percent, or 3.19 points, to 2,340.44.

