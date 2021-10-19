Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares kicked off Tuesday morning with more gains following a healthy Wall Street lead fuelled by optimism over corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.24 percent, or 61.50 points, to 25,471.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent, or 5.84 points, to 3,562.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.25 points, to 2,400.79.