Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with small gains after two days of losses with buying supported by fresh hopes of a deep interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 percent, or 123.49 points, to 28,585.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 percent, or 8.50 points, to 2,909.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.37 percent, or 5.77 points, to 1,554.41.

