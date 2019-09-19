UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up in early trade Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.25 percent, or 66.

61 points, to 26,820.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 7.26 points, to 2,992.92 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 percent, or 4.31 points, to 1,659.92.

