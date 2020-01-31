UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency, but did not recommend movement restrictions.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.89 percent, or 234.74 points to 26,683.87 a few minutes after the bell.

Mainland Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays.

Related Topics

World China Holidays Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.