Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency, but did not recommend movement restrictions.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.89 percent, or 234.74 points to 26,683.87 a few minutes after the bell.

Mainland Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays.