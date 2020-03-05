Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose again in opening trade Thursday morning following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were buoyed by expectations for fresh stimulus from governments to ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 126.09 points, to 26,348.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.81 percent, or 24.49 points, to 3,036.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.28 percent, or 24.23 points, to 1,919.97.